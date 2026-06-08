The Daily Roundup

Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire’s daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world’s leading news organizations.

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The Wall Street Journal

The Financial Times

Xi Jinping lands in North Korea for Kim Jong Un meeting — Chinese leader’s first trip to Pyongyang in 7 years comes as regime has stepped up rhetoric of nuclear expansion.

Opinion: Wasting China’s solar panel surplus is madness — Clean power is within our reach — yet factories sit idle. By Adam Tooze.

The New York Times

As Ebola Spreads in East Africa, Will China Step Up? — China is well positioned to help stop the deadly virus, and could move into a gap left by U.S. retreat.

Caixin

China Restarts Stalled Property Megaproject in State-Led Takeover — The 596-meter 117 Tower in Tianjin, once a symbol of private-sector debt excess, has resumed construction after a decade of stagnation.

Former CSSC Shipping Chairman Under Graft Probe — The probe adds to scrutiny of China’s state-backed ship-leasing sector, where another executive has been targeted in recent months.

China’s Robotics Industry Index Rises 6.4% — The index reflects the rapid maturation of the country’s robotics industry, with exports growing far faster than production as domestic manufacturers climb up the global industry value chain.

South China Morning Post

Nikkei Asia

Bloomberg

The European Union Has a $2 Trillion Taiwan Problem — European Union officials are concerned that a recent incident is part of a long-term Chinese plan to gain control over Taiwan, and that the EU is unprepared to respond to such a scenario.

U.S.-China Rivalry Is Laid Bare by a Contract to Deepen an Argentine River — Winning bidder Jan de Nul NV, has a partner with a history of working with China’s state-run CCCC Shanghai Dredging Co, which has raised concerns among U.S. interests.

Opinion: Hong Kong’s Private Wealth Bankers Should Be Anxious — Beijing has asked three online brokers to liquidate all existing accounts held by mainland Chinese within two years. By Shuli Ren.

Reuters

Chinese military hovered as global executives flocked to Taiwan tech show — As AI heavyweights last week championed Taiwan’s significance as a crucial hub for the global supply chain, a hostile exchange with China was brewing ‌at sea.

Other Publications