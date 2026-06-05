The Daily Roundup

Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire’s daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world’s leading news organizations.

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The Wall Street Journal

The Financial Times

PwC cuts partner payouts in China Evergrande fallout — Proceeds from a 2022 disposal will no longer be distributed as firm deals with fines and looming lawsuit.

The New York Times

China Builds an Economic Fortress as Global Tensions Rise — Beijing says the changes are needed for national security, but they could complicate efforts by Chinese companies to find growth.

Why Xi Jinping Is Going to North Korea to Court Kim Jong-un — As Xi Jinping visits Pyongyang, he faces an emboldened North Korean dictator, whose alliance with Russia has reduced his dependence on China.

Caixin

South China Morning Post

Nikkei Asia

Taiwan ‘leak’ of military hosting reveals shifting China power balance — Taipei may seek to highlight deterrence amid Chinese pressure, US arms sale delay.

Tata-Chery collaboration highlights Indian EV makers’ China reliance — EV platform being used for Avinya cars amid efforts to cut development times.

Bloomberg

China, HK Investors Banned From SpaceX IPO on Security Grounds — The decision to exclude investors from Hong Kong and mainland China was based on guidance related to the US International Traffic in Arms Regulations.

Banks Curb China Trips, Delay Events After Cross-Border Scrutiny — Banks are reassessing their approach on the mainland after Beijing launched a campaign against unauthorized cross-border trading to stem capital flight.

Trump Officials Worry US Loophole Let Chinese Firms Buy Nvidia Blackwell Chips — The debate concerns potential loopholes that may have allowed Chinese companies to buy advanced AI chips from companies like Nvidia in countries outside of China.

Reuters

Taiwan, China coast guards in renewed standoff at top of South China Sea — The Taiwanese and Chinese Coast Guards were engaged in another tense standoff near the strategically located Pratas Islands.

China’s solar majors charge into batteries as panel sales falter — The sector has been hit by weaker domestic installations, slowing exports and record-low prices.

Other Publications