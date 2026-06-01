The Daily Roundup

Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire’s daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world’s leading news organizations.
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The Wall Street Journal
- Taiwan’s Opposition Leader Comes to U.S. With a Message Straight Out of Beijing — Cheng Li-wun is set to begin a U.S. tour as Beijing urges Washington to rethink its support for Taipei.
- China Tightens Rules on Outbound Investment in Fight for Global Tech Edge — Beijing outlines broad countermeasures against foreign entities it deems harmful to Chinese interests.
- OECD Says 60% of Chinese Gains in Market Share Driven by Subsidies — Rather than focus on subsidy announcements by governments—which can be misleading—the OECD tracks what firms are actually given.
- China Manufacturing Activity Stays Flat in May as Energy Costs Weigh — The official manufacturing purchasing managers index edged down to 50.0 in May from April’s 50.3.
- Hegseth Says U.S. Needs More From Asian Allies to Secure Balance Against China — Defense secretary adopts softer tone on Beijing in speech to partners concerned about U.S. security commitment.
The Financial Times
- Xi’s last frontier: China’s plan to transform its west — A vast development drive aims to tap the region’s economic potential and extend Beijing’s control.
- Growing US reliance on Chinese biotechs prompts national security fears — Global pharmaceutical companies are increasingly looking to China as patents on best-selling medicines expire.
- EU frets as China builds an industrial base in Morocco — Billions of dollars of investment raise concerns that subsidised goods could swamp European manufacturers.
- Opinion: China’s comparative advantage is industrial policy — Western attempts to imitate Beijing’s state-funded model are unwise. By Tej Parikh.
- Opinion: Europe is running from a phantom China threat — EU leaders fear cheap Chinese exports when they should be worrying about embedded spyware and rare earths dependency. By Martin Sandbu.
The New York Times
- In Taiwan, Chinese-Born Wives Are a Focus of Infiltration Fears — At the heart of a criminal case involving one such wife is a question: How can Taiwan protect its democracy without unfairly targeting Chinese migrants?
- Taiwan Criticizes China Over Expulsion of Times Reporter — The Taiwan president’s spokeswoman said China used “baseless pretexts” to punish journalists, which she called evidence that Beijing was a “troublemaker.”
- China Aims A.I. at Predicting Who Could Pose a Political Risk — New research examines how a Chinese company struggled to develop its predictive surveillance technology while U.S. restrictions were in place.
- Chinese Military Sought Nvidia Chips for Years, Report Says — An analysis of six years of procurement records suggests that the People’s Liberation Army has openly tried to acquire restricted U.S. technology.
- China’s Rise in Drug Development Looms Over U.S. — Clinical trials in China are getting attention at an international oncology gathering in Chicago. China’s surging biotechnology industry is fueling alarm that U.S. dominance in the field is waning.
Caixin
- China Manufacturing Activity Flatlines as New Export Orders Fall — China’s manufacturing activity stalled in May as weakening external demand offset gains in high-tech industries.
- China Must Look Beyond AI to Fix Its Deep Macroeconomic Flaws — Since early 2025, China has aggressively embraced artificial intelligence, cementing its position as the world’s second AI superpower.
- Li Yunze Removed as Head of China’s Top Financial Regulator — Li Yunze has been removed as both minister and Communist Party chief of China’s National Financial Regulatory Administration (NFRA).
- Opinion: Opinion: China’s Cities Need Classrooms for Every Migrant Child — China’s State Council recently issued the Implementation Opinions on Providing Basic Public Services in Places of Permanent Residence, the first national-level document devoted specifically to the provision of basic public services where people live, not where they are from. By Caixin.
South China Morning Post
- China tightens outbound tech investment rules following Nexperia and Manus disputes — A new regulation will also grant Beijing the authority to counter foreign entities it views as harming its interests.
- China boosts consumption with longer, realigned holidays but growing crowds daunt tourists — Central government has added 5 days of public holidays this year, and local administrations are extending spring and autumn school breaks.
- Opinion: US quietly plays the long game on energy dominance against China — Behind the Trump administration’s detente with Beijing lies a strategy to redirect global energy flows and disrupt Chinese competitiveness.
Nikkei Asia
- Muted Shangri-La Dialogue addresses emerging issues: 5 takeaways — Delegates grapple with AI, seabed security and regional flashpoints as China keeps low profile.
- China tightens grip on outbound investment after Meta-Manus deal fallout — Beijing warns of retaliation against ‘discriminatory practices’ of foreign firms.
- China, Taiwan electronic component makers eat away at Japan’s global share — Market share fell by 11 points over 20 years as Japan focused on high-end products.
- China tungsten exports to Japan halve amid tightened controls — Cutting tool makers scramble procure scrap from US, Singapore.
Bloomberg
- Gen-Z Gamer’s 3D-Model Startup Becomes China’s Latest AI Unicorn — Vast, a 3D-modeling startup, raised nearly $200 million to achieve a valuation of over $1 billion.
- Meituan’s Losses Narrow After Chinese Food Fight Cools — While the results were better than feared, Meituan remains locked in a costly battle with Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and JD.com Inc.
- China’s Shoppers Are Buying Luxury Again as Stock Market Rebounds — The tentative rebound in demand could help stabilize margins for luxury and cosmetics groups as they begin to wind down heavy online promotions and discounts.
- Opinion: China’s Plan to Lead the World Is Going Up in Smoke — In his quest for domination, President Xi Jinping is pushing his subjects — and Beijing’s neighbors — to the brink. By Tobin Harshaw.
Reuters
- China patrols waters east of Taiwan in response to Japan, Philippine maritime border talks — Taiwan condemned the move, but said it spotted only two Chinese ships to its southeast which did not enter restricted waters.
- A bachelor’s in rare earths? In China, there are schools for that — China has created an ecosystem of more than 40 specialist rare earth laboratories that produce cutting-edge research.
- Nvidia to work with US, European humanoid robot makers in addition to China’s Unitree — After CEO Jensen Huang’s keynote address in Taiwan on Monday ahead of the Computex trade show, Nvidia announced that the company is working with China’s Unitree.
Other Publications
- MIT Technology Review: China has approved the world’s first invasive brain-computer chip—here’s what’s next — China wants to become a global leader in brain implants. Strong government support is expected to help accelerate that process.
- Foreign Affairs: China’s AI Heist — How to Counter Beijing’s Unauthorized “Distillation”.