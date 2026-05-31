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Trump’s Surrender to China’s Rise

The president’s visit to Beijing was an effective acknowledgment that the U.S. and others can no longer constrain China’s emergence as an economic superpower.

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Yes China Can

A country as vast and populous as China cannot be ruled as a liberal constitutional democracy, argue Chinese Communist party and government officials — and many others — who personally benefit from the country’s current political status quo. In his forthcoming book, Why China Needs Democracy, Dongxian Jiang argues that they are wrong.

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When the Chips Are Down, Turn to China?

The Wire China Podcast

Now on podcast platforms everywhere, The Wire China hits the airwaves to take you behind the scenes of the stories we cover each week. We are dedicated to understanding and explaining one of the biggest stories of our time: China’s economic rise and its influence on the world.

The Wire China Archives

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