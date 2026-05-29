The Daily Roundup

Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire’s daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world’s leading news organizations.
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The Wall Street Journal
- China Threatens to Launch Trade Probes Against the European Union — China could initiate anti-discrimination and supply-chain security investigations into the EU, a social media account run by the country’s state broadcaster said.
- BYD Unveils Chip for Autonomous-Driving Technology — The Chinese automaker unveiled an autonomous-driving chip, as the company known for its wide range of competitively priced electric vehicles seeks a new growth driver in technology.
- JD.com’s $2.6 Billion Ceconomy Takeover Move Faces In-Depth EU Probe — The European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, said that the deal could potentially distort competition in the bloc’s internal market.
- Opinion: AI With Chinese Characteristics — DeepSeek’s large-language model tried — and failed — to take apart my column on American awesomeness. By Matthew Hennessey.
- Opinion: Hong Kong and the Shadow Fleets — To stop ships from evading sanctions, the U.S. is going to have to target their financial infrastructure. By Jillian Kay Melchior.
The Financial Times
- How China is breaking apart a people and its culture — The campaign of repression against the Uyghurs has entered a new phase.
- UK and European passports linked to restricted Chinese investors — Critics raise concerns around critical national infrastructure and potential counterfeiting.
The New York Times
- Europe Is Edging Closer to a Trade War With China. Here’s Why. — As cheap goods pour in, threatening the continent’s manufacturing sector, a search for solutions is becoming increasingly urgent.
- Temu Hit With Fine in E.U. Over Sales of Unsafe Goods — The Chinese e-commerce platform faces a penalty of more than $230 million for selling baby toys and other products the European Commission said could harm consumers.
Caixin
- Former China Brokerage President Probed in Anti-Graft Drive — Qi Liang among several financial figures in corruption investigation.
- China Unveils Sweeping Five-Year Urban Renewal Plan — Upgrades aim to revitalize aging homes, communities and pipelines.
- As China’s Hidden Local Debts Shrink, a New Challenge Emerges — Resolving LGFVs’ operational debts is running into complications, partly in the form of a tangle of high-interest, noncompliant debt that banks are reluctant to touch.
South China Morning Post
- How Chinese green tech and investment are reshaping the Central Asian landscape — As the belt and road pivots towards clean energy, Kazakhstan and its neighbours are emerging as top partners for Beijing-backed projects.
- How Beijing pushed Trump to ‘arrest’ the trend on Taiwan arms sales — U.S. president’s recent visit was seen as a prime opportunity to rein in the size of the weapons deliveries and avoid setting a precedent.
- Opinion: TV coverage of Trump’s visit showed Americans how ordinary Chinese live — If the Xi-Trump summit gave Americans a clearer picture of contemporary China, that may prove to be one of its more enduring achievements. By Bernard Chan.
Nikkei Asia
- China’s Innovent Biologics signs drug deal with Pfizer worth up to $10.5bn — Biotech firm says global expansion still under development.
- China tungsten exports to Japan halve amid tightened controls — Cutting tool makers scramble procure scrap from U.S., Singapore.
- CATL opens $440m battery storage test site that simulates severe conditions — Chinese EV battery giant looks to improve reliability in fast-growing sector.
Bloomberg
- Ship-Tracking Data Reveal Hidden Risk of China-Vietnam Showdown — A flurry of Vietnamese island fortifications and intensifying Chinese activity show the rising odds of confrontation in the South China Sea.
- Made-in-China EVs Enter Canada Under Deal Carney Struck With Xi — The deal allows as many as 49,000 Chinese EVs to be imported by Canada in a 12-month period at a tariff rate of around 6%.
- War and AI Demand Break China’s Record of Falling Export Prices — The increases were concentrated in commodities like crude oil, metals and chips, while prices for most Chinese goods are still falling due to intense domestic competition and oversupply.
Reuters
- China is building launch pads near its nuclear missile silos — A vast military complex is taking shape that some scholars say appears built to ensure no American first strike on China’s nuclear arsenal could reliably knock out Beijing’s ability to hit back.
Other Publications
- Foreign Affairs: China’s AI Heist — How to Counter Beijing’s Unauthorized “Distillation”.