The Daily Roundup

Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire’s daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world’s leading news organizations.

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The Wall Street Journal

The Financial Times

How China is breaking apart a people and its culture — The campaign of repression against the Uyghurs has entered a new phase.

UK and European passports linked to restricted Chinese investors — Critics raise concerns around critical national infrastructure and potential counterfeiting.

The New York Times

Europe Is Edging Closer to a Trade War With China. Here’s Why. — As cheap goods pour in, threatening the continent’s manufacturing sector, a search for solutions is becoming increasingly urgent.

Temu Hit With Fine in E.U. Over Sales of Unsafe Goods — The Chinese e-commerce platform faces a penalty of more than $230 million for selling baby toys and other products the European Commission said could harm consumers.

Caixin

South China Morning Post

Nikkei Asia

Bloomberg

Ship-Tracking Data Reveal Hidden Risk of China-Vietnam Showdown — A flurry of Vietnamese island fortifications and intensifying Chinese activity show the rising odds of confrontation in the South China Sea.

Made-in-China EVs Enter Canada Under Deal Carney Struck With Xi — The deal allows as many as 49,000 Chinese EVs to be imported by Canada in a 12-month period at a tariff rate of around 6%.

War and AI Demand Break China’s Record of Falling Export Prices — The increases were concentrated in commodities like crude oil, metals and chips, while prices for most Chinese goods are still falling due to intense domestic competition and oversupply.

Reuters

China is building launch pads near its nuclear missile silos — A vast military complex is taking shape that some scholars say appears built to ensure no American first strike on China’s nuclear arsenal could reliably knock out Beijing’s ability to hit back.

Other Publications