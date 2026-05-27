The Daily Roundup

Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire’s daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world’s leading news organizations.

Paid subscribers automatically have this list emailed directly to their inboxes every day by 10 a.m. EST. Subscribe here.

The Wall Street Journal

The Financial Times

The New York Times

A Quiet Pacific Village Becomes China’s Security Testing Ground — When a remote Pacific village asked for help with rowdy youth, the Chinese police arrived with a surveillance system. Then came the backlash.

Xi Jinping Quit Smoking. China Still Cannot. — China’s tobacco monopoly has become so financially vital to the government that even its powerful leader has failed to curb the country’s smoking habit.

A Dissident Escapes China by Rubber Boat and Lands in South Korea — Dong Guangping, 68, fled China at least three other times but was always sent back. His friends hope things might be different this time.

Caixin

South China Morning Post

Nikkei Asia

Bloomberg

Reuters

Other Publications