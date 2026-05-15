The Daily Roundup

Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire’s daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world’s leading news organizations.

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The Wall Street Journal

The Financial Times

The New York Times

Caixin

China Establishes New Agency for the Low-Altitude Economy — China’s civil aviation regulator has established a dedicated division to oversee the safety and development of the country’s low-altitude airspace as Beijing steps up efforts to foster the low-altitude economy.

U.K. Moves to Fully Nationalize Chinese-Owned British Steel — The U.K. government introduced a bill to parliament on Thursday that would allow it to nationalize British Steel Ltd., prompting China’s commerce ministry to urge London to protect the legitimate rights of the company’s Chinese owner.

Shanghai Tweaks Medical Insurance to Give Patients More Drug Choices — The city’s shift away from proportional reimbursement requires patients to pay the difference for expensive original drugs, potentially altering the landscape of the pharmaceutical market on the Chinese mainland.

South China Morning Post

Nikkei Asia

Bloomberg

Reuters

America’s most powerful CEOs don’t have much to show from their China trip so far — Some executives plan to remain in China to continue meetings with officials after Trump’s departure and more deal announcements could be revealed in ‌the coming ⁠days.

Other Publications