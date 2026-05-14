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The Daily Roundup

May 14th, 2026.

Cover Story

The Island-Chain Allies

China’s fraught relationship with Japan and its many maritime disputes with the Philippines are uniting the two archipelago nations against a common adversary. Tokyo and Manila also fear the geopolitical consequences of a successful Chinese attack on Taiwan, which would shatter the “first island chain”.

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China’s Missing Reporters

The Wire China Podcast

Now on podcast platforms everywhere, The Wire China hits the airwaves to take you behind the scenes of the stories we cover each week. We are dedicated to understanding and explaining one of the biggest stories of our time: China’s economic rise and its influence on the world.

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