The Daily Roundup

Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire’s daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world’s leading news organizations.

Paid subscribers automatically have this list emailed directly to their inboxes every day by 10 a.m. EST. Subscribe here.

The Wall Street Journal

The Financial Times

The New York Times

Caixin

South China Morning Post

Nikkei Asia

Bloomberg

China’s Secretive Missile Program Is Making Dozens of Companies Rich — China appeared to ramp up missile production last year by the most since Xi Jinping became president in 2013, according to an analysis that mapped out the sector’s finances for the first time.

U.S. Soy Growers Want China Commitments as Season Slips Away — China met an initial pledge to buy soy, but fresh purchases have since gone quiet, and farmers are seeking bigger commitments ahead of the summit.

China’s $3 Trillion of Hidden Bad Debt Prolongs Economic Pain — China’s official bad loan ratio is 1.5%, but most economists say the true ratio is significantly higher, with some estimates as high as 10% or 20%.

Reuters

U.S. LNG vessels leave for China after year-long pause ahead of Trump-Xi summit — China could receive in June its first direct U.S. liquefied natural gas shipment in more than a ​year in a potential sign of thawing energy ties as U.S. President Donald Trump this week heads to Beijing.

China and U.S. agree on opposing Hormuz tolls, State Department says — Senior U.S. and Chinese officials agree that no country can ​be allowed to exact shipping tolls in the Strait of Hormuz, the State Department told Reuters.

Trump, Xi to weigh rare earth truce extension, but China’s curbs still bite — The shortages and higher prices around the world underscore how controls ‌imposed in retaliation for President Donald Trump’s Liberation Day tariffs have become one of the policy’s major legacies, long after the scaling back of most of the duties.

Other Publications