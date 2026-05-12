The Daily Roundup

Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire’s daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world’s leading news organizations.

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The Wall Street Journal

The Financial Times

The New York Times

Caixin

South China Morning Post

Nikkei Asia

Bloomberg

Boeing Bets Its Comeback on Trump, China and an Elusive New Plane — CEO Kelly Ortberg must soon decide how to replace the 737 — and restore public trust.

China Earns $500 Million an Hour From Exports Supercharged by AI — Chinese shipments abroad climbed 14% from a year ago to a monthly record of $359 billion, with chip exports surging 100% and sales of data processing equipment jumping 47%.

Trump Vows to Discuss Case of Imprisoned Jimmy Lai With Xi — U.S. President Donald Trump reiterated that he would raise the case of imprisoned Hong Kong businessman Jimmy Lai when he meets Chinese leader Xi Jinping at their summit this week.

Reuters

Investors say they want Trump and Xi to stay out of AI’s way — The shift in market focus reflects the diminished brinkmanship in the U.S.-China relationship since Trump and President Xi Jinping pressed pause on their trade war six months ago.

Other Publications