The Daily Roundup

Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire’s daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world’s leading news organizations.

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The Wall Street Journal

Opinion: New Minnesota Mining Is a Win for Beijing — The critical minerals mined in the Iron Range could well end up in China’s hands. By Tina Smith.

The Financial Times

The New York Times

How Trump’s Iran Blockade Is Complicating a High-Stakes Trip to China — If President Trump flies to China as planned in May, the primary topic will clearly be the rippling economic effects of a war that Beijing has made clear it viewed as unnecessary.

Caixin

South China Morning Post

Nikkei Asia

Bloomberg

U.S. Critical Mineral Inventory Plan Includes Buying China Metals — The project aims to build an immediate buffer against critical mineral supply shocks while using future purchases to send a stronger demand signal to U.S. and friendly-nation producers.

Chinese Investment in U.S. Seen Stagnant Even After Xi-Trump Talks — Washington and Beijing are both moving to tighten control over cross-border investment.

Reuters

Panama president says port caught in U.S.-China dispute — He said his country maintains a positive relationship with China.

U.S. telecom agency votes to expand tech crackdown on China — The agency says about 75 percent of all U.S. electronics are tested in China.

Other Publications