The Daily Roundup

Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire’s daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world’s leading news organizations.

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The Wall Street Journal

The Financial Times

Caixin

South China Morning Post

Nikkei Asia

Bloomberg

China Races to Build Record Biobank to Rival U.S. Drugs Research — The massive infrastructure push has taken on greater urgency since the U.S. and EU began excluding Chinese scientists from accessing some of its most sensitive data.

BYD, Geely Results to Provide Pointers in China EV Stock Rivalry — Key points for investors include growth in overseas markets, and if it is helping offset weak demand and margin pressures in the domestic market.

Reuters

Exclusive: China’s Hongqi, once favoured by Mao, eyes Stellantis Spain plant for European expansion — Talks could accelerate Hongqi’s European expansion and its plans to launch more than a dozen EV and hybrid models in the region by 2028.

Meta pokes holes in China’s great AI firewall — The country wants its technology champions to go global, but not to leave ​home.

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