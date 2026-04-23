The Daily Roundup

Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire’s daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world’s leading news organizations.

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The Wall Street Journal

China’s DeepSeek Looks to Tap External Investors Including Alibaba, Tencent — The Chinese artificial-intelligence startup is tapping external investors for the first time to raise funds for research and development, people familiar with the matter said.

Secretive Shipments of Iranian Oil to China Are Under Threat by U.S. — Iran, China and an array of middlemen have evaded U.S. sanctions for years by shipping oil on aging tankers with opaque records.

The Financial Times

The New York Times

Caixin

China’s Private Fund Disputes Spur Calls for National Registry — Calls are growing for a national registry as existing systems struggle to reflect complex rights embedded in fund structures.

Sweeping Probe Exposes China’s ‘Ghost Takeout’ Scam — The stores use forged business licenses and hijack orders across the country’s major e-commerce platforms, outsourcing food production to the lowest bidders.

China Fast-Tracks Pricing Approvals for New Medical Technologies — The National Healthcare Security Administration is pre-approving pricing for innovations like artificial hearts and surgical robots to speed up clinical adoption and boost domestic market competition.

South China Morning Post

Nikkei Asia

Bloomberg

How China Is Tightening Rules to Defend Its Supply Chains — The latest measures have sparked concerns that doing business in or with the world’s second-largest economy could become riskier for multinational firms.

Why China’s Support for Iran Has Limits — Beijing’s investment in Iran has fallen dramatically short of headline agreements, its military ties are limited and its broader Middle East strategy depends on balancing relations with Iran’s regional rivals.

Tencent Unveils AI Model in High-Stakes Test for OpenAI Hire — The gaming and social media giant has restructured its research team to improve the quality of training data, vowing to double investments in AI initiatives to more than $5 billion this year.

Reuters

Other Publications