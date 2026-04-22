The Daily Roundup

Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire’s daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world’s leading news organizations.

Paid subscribers automatically have this list emailed directly to their inboxes every day by 10 a.m. EST. Subscribe here.

The Wall Street Journal

The Financial Times

The New York Times

How China Is Building Its Next Outpost at Sea — China has been quietly and quickly building an island in disputed waters off of the coast of Vietnam over the last few months.

Caixin

South China Morning Post

Nikkei Asia

Bloomberg

China Wind Turbine Maker Eyes Spain for Factory After UK Snub — Ming Yang Smart Energy Group Ltd. is considering building a wind turbine factory in Spain after the UK blocked the Chinese company’s plans for a facility in Scotland, citing risks to national security.

Audi’s Future Hinges on Winning Back China — The German carmaker is trying to improve sales in China with new models and local partnerships.

Opinion: Maybe Trump Shouldn’t Visit Xi After All — The president, after a series of strategic miscalculations, has weakened the US and himself too much, and left China too strong. By Andreas Kluth.

Reuters

Italian mail blunder and mistrust hinder crackdown on Chinese gangs — The embarrassing episode reflects a wider sense of mistrust and paralysis within Italy surrounding Beijing’s efforts to provide cooperation with Rome.

Other Publications