The Daily Roundup

Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire’s daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world’s leading news organizations.

Paid subscribers automatically have this list emailed directly to their inboxes every day by 10 a.m. EST. Subscribe here.

The Wall Street Journal

The Financial Times

China links tough new trade rules to Iran war and Panama port dispute — Beijing threatens companies with harsh punishments, including exit bans, to protect against foreign sanctions.

Will China get richer before it gets much, much smaller? — In an age where Chinese humanoid robots are performing kung fu on state-run Chinese media, maybe people are just set to become less important to the Middle Kingdom’s position in the world.

The New York Times

Xi Calls For Hormuz to Reopen as China Balances Its Gulf Interests — The comments on the Strait of Hormuz by China’s leader, Xi Jinping, reflect Beijing’s complex relations with Iran and other Persian Gulf nations.

Japan to Sell More Weapons Abroad, Breaking With Postwar Pacifism — Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi reversed limits on arms exports as Japan faces rising threats from China and unpredictability from its main ally, the United States.

Caixin

Dim Sum Bonds Shift Toward Main Course From Niche Appetizer — Offshore yuan debt issuance surges, with major deals from Chinese tech giants marking a shift in the market from policy obligation to genuine financing tool.

China’s Youth Unemployment Rises After Six-Month Decline — Jobless rate for the 16-to-24 age group, excluding students, snapped a six-month decline as officials pointed to a delayed post-holiday job hunting season.

War-Driven Fuel Crunch Boosts China’s Electric Two-Wheeler Exports to Southeast Asia — Soaring pump prices and shortages push consumers toward electric mobility, driving a sharp rise in Chinese shipments to the region.

South China Morning Post

Nikkei Asia

Bloomberg

Reuters

Other Publications