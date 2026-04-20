The Daily Roundup

Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire’s daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world’s leading news organizations.
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The Wall Street Journal
- Seized Iranian-Flagged Ship Was Part of Fleet That Frequented China — The containership seized by U.S. forces in the Gulf of Oman belongs to a subsidiary of a sanctioned Iranian state-owned group.
- USA Rare Earth to Acquire Serra Verde in $2.8 Billion Deal — The deal is seen strengthening USA Rare Earth’s mine-to-magnets supply chain amid geopolitical tensions between the U.S. and China.
- Pull of the American Dream Weakens for China’s Best and Brightest — U.S. immigration hurdles and fear of crime, amplified by state media, have become reasons for Chinese talent to stay home.
- Opinion: To Beat China, Embrace Open-Source AI — Proprietary systems were less risky, U.S. officials assumed. That turned out to be a dangerous premise. By Jai Ramaswamy and Matt Perault.
The Financial Times
- China sends warships to Pacific as Japan tensions grow — Beijing deploys naval destroyer group on same day Tokyo joins annual US-Philippine military drills.
- Foreign carmakers turn to Chinese technology to remain relevant — Western executives hope ‘in China for China’ strategy will halt sales decline in world’s largest car market.
- Chinese migrant workers return home as urban jobs grow scarcer — Policymakers fret about ‘large-scale’ movement back to rural interior amid weakening domestic demand.
- Opinion: China does have one powerful lever to boost consumption — A permanent cut in the payroll tax could benefit workers and the world. By Steven Barnett.
The New York Times
- A Humanoid Robot Races to a Record Half-Marathon Finish — The android won a half-marathon for robots (and humans) on Sunday in Beijing, achieving a technological milestone while finishing faster than any person in history.
- Opinion: The Unlikely Recovery of America’s China-Shocked Towns — The jobs are coming back, despite President Trump’s tariffs and harsh immigration enforcement. By Bob Davis.
Caixin
- Chinese Hospitals Are Selling Patient Data to Fuel the AI Boom — Once-dormant medical records are now a lucrative commodity, but stripping the information of sensitive details and cleaning it up remains a costly challenge.
- Chinese Overseas Student Numbers Drop to a Decade Low — With outbound numbers retreating to 2016 levels and post-grad returnees reaching an eight-year high, shifting global dynamics are rapidly reshaping China’s talent flow.
- Chinese Broker Plans Merger as Consolidation Push Builds — Deal underscores policy-driven push to build larger, more competitive brokerages.
- Chinese Conglomerate Fosun Sells Unfinished Skyscraper to State-Backed Insurer — Deal underscores ongoing asset sales as group cuts debt after property losses.
- China’s Securities and Futures Crackdown Yields $2.2 Billion in Penalties — Fraud remains key focus as insider trading and market manipulation surge amid active trading.
South China Morning Post
- As China’s biotech firms shift gears, can AI floor the accelerator? — Chinese biotech firms are striking big global deals as drug makers, but could artificial intelligence take them to the next level?
- China steps up aid to Africa but huge funding gap left by Trump’s cuts remains — Beijing’s efforts in food and medical relief, a sector traditionally dominated by US programmes, could partly fill the void, observers said.
- China’s armed police mull riot control with zero human contact — The People’s Armed Police Force has shown how drones, uncrewed armoured vehicles and robot dogs could autonomously contain urban unrest.
Nikkei Asia
- Audi expands SAIC Motor partnership in bid to regain ground in China — Shanghai R&D hub, China-only models come as foreign brands race to match local tech.
- How a Chinese property plan doomed the mayor of a sleepy Japanese city — Election winner opposed to apartment project: ‘This could happen anywhere’.
- China’s Agibot eyes multifold expansion of humanoid robot production — Startup eyes global rollout as it bets on mass adoption.
Bloomberg
- AI’s Token Economy Revolution Creates New China Tech Winners — China’s cheap artificial intelligence models are rapidly attracting global users and creating new winners in the nation’s stock market.
- China’s Netflix Expects AI to Create Bulk of Shows in Five Years — iQiyi has debuted the Nadou Pro suite, an AI toolkit that can handle almost every aspect of filmmaking, and aims to release a commercially successful AI-generated film.
- Opinion: China’s Pharma Dominance Is Just Beginning — China has closed the gap on the number of research studies being conducted and has even moved ahead on developing new treatments in certain cases. By Juliana Liu.
Reuters
- Taiwan business group urges Beijing, Taipei to keep politics out of trade — Taiwan’s Mainland Affairs Council said the government would address “reasonable demands”, but warned it not to “become tools manipulated and exploited by the Chinese communists”.
- China’s Xi, in call with Saudi crown prince, calls for Strait of Hormuz to remain open — China advocates an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire, and insists on resolving conflicts through political and diplomatic channels, Xinhua cited Xi as saying.
- Catalonia aims to balance Chinese investments, prioritising local jobs — The wealthy northeastern region has become a hub for Chinese investments into Spain, benefiting from the Barcelona port and government outreach to Chinese companies.
Other Publications
- Foreign Affairs: Europe Still Needs China — Washington, Not Beijing, Is the Bigger Threat.
- POLITICO: Escape route from Iran energy shock leads to China, U.S. allies find — Countries are navigating between the desire to speed up the green transition and worries over Beijing’s clean-tech dominance.
- MIT Technology Review: Chinese tech workers are starting to train their AI doubles — and pushing back — A viral GitHub project that claims to clone coworkers into a reusable AI skill is forcing Chinese tech workers to confront deeper fears.