The Daily Roundup

Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire’s daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world’s leading news organizations.

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The Wall Street Journal

The Financial Times

The New York Times

A Humanoid Robot Races to a Record Half-Marathon Finish — The android won a half-marathon for robots (and humans) on Sunday in Beijing, achieving a technological milestone while finishing faster than any person in history.

Opinion: The Unlikely Recovery of America’s China-Shocked Towns — The jobs are coming back, despite President Trump’s tariffs and harsh immigration enforcement. By Bob Davis.

Caixin

South China Morning Post

Nikkei Asia

Bloomberg

AI’s Token Economy Revolution Creates New China Tech Winners — China’s cheap artificial intelligence models are rapidly attracting global users and creating new winners in the nation’s stock market.

China’s Netflix Expects AI to Create Bulk of Shows in Five Years — iQiyi has debuted the Nadou Pro suite, an AI toolkit that can handle almost every aspect of filmmaking, and aims to release a commercially successful AI-generated film.

Opinion: China’s Pharma Dominance Is Just Beginning — China has closed the gap on the number of research studies being conducted and has even moved ahead on developing new treatments in certain cases. By Juliana Liu.

Reuters

Other Publications