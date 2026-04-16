The Daily Roundup

Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire’s daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world’s leading news organizations.

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The Wall Street Journal

The Financial Times

The New York Times

China’s G.D.P. Stronger Than Expected, Led by Infrastructure Spending — A steep slide in housing prices has left consumers less prosperous and less willing to spend, but the government is pouring money into new rail lines and other projects.

Xi Courts Vietnam With His Authoritarian Vision of Security — China used a visit by the Vietnamese leader to show a deepening of security ties that analysts say far outpaces U.S. defense ties in the region.

Caixin

South China Morning Post

Nikkei Asia

Bloomberg

Nvidia’s Huang Says Mythos Shows Need for US-China AI Dialogue — Nvidia Corp. Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang said that Anthropic PBC’s Mythos breakthrough shows that the US should seek greater cooperation with China.

China Poised to Become Top Tourism Economy as Foreigners Skip US — China is now on track to become the world’s top tourism economy in the next few years as a sharp drop in foreign visits sets the US back.

China Home Price Drop Slows for Second Month as Pressure Eases — Home prices in China are still falling but the pace of the decline is now at its slowest in around a year.

Reuters

China issues US safety alert for citizens citing ‘malicious questioning’ by US border officers — China’s foreign ministry on Thursday issued a notice warning ​citizens of security risks traveling ‌to the U.S.

China solar makers say war-induced renewables demand won’t fix overcapacity — The solar industry is widely seen as one of the sectors most affected by overcapacity – an endemic problem in the Chinese economy.

Other Publications