The Daily Roundup

Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire’s daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world’s leading news organizations.

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The Wall Street Journal

China Sharpens Retaliatory Tools Against U.S. Ahead of Trump Summit — Beijing responds to Washington’s trade pressure with broad but vague threats aimed at foreign businesses.

The Financial Times

The New York Times

How China’s Weapons Transfers to Iran Have Evolved Over Decades — China has denied claims this month by U.S. intelligence that it might have shipped arms to Iran. In recent years, China has supported Iran with dual-use parts.

Trump’s Blockade Risks Upending an Emerging Détente With China — In a thinly veiled critique of the war in Iran, China’s leader said the world could not risk reverting “to the law of the jungle.”

Xi Offers Veiled Critique of U.S. in Rare Comments on War in Iran — China’s leader, Xi Jinping, said that the world cannot risk reverting “to the law of the jungle.” Beijing has taken a more active role diplomatically as the crisis in the Strait of Hormuz persists.

Caixin

South China Morning Post

Nikkei Asia

Bloomberg

Reuters

Trump says he asked China’s Xi not to give Iran weapons — Donald Trump asked Chinese President Xi ​Jinping in a letter not to give ‌Iran weapons, and Xi responded that China was not supplying Tehran.

China weighs curbs on exports of solar manufacturing equipment to US — Chinese officials have held initial talks with providers of equipment to make solar panels.

Other Publications