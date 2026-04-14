The Daily Roundup

Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire’s daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world’s leading news organizations.

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The Wall Street Journal

Founder of Fallen Chinese Property Giant Evergrande Pleads Guilty to Fraud — Onetime billionaire helped fuel boom and bust of China’s property market.

Opinion: AI Is Bound to Subvert Communism — China seeks to control it, but the idea of freedom is baked into its training on all human knowledge. By Cameron Berg.

The Financial Times

The New York Times

China Imposes New Rules to Block Foreign Companies From ‘Decoupling’ — Multinationals in China are concerned that the regulations could allow authorities to penalize companies and executives for shifting supply chains away from the country.

Caixin

South China Morning Post

Nikkei Asia

Bloomberg

Reuters

Other Publications