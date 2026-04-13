The Daily Roundup

Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire’s daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world’s leading news organizations.

Paid subscribers automatically have this list emailed directly to their inboxes every day by 10 a.m. EST. Subscribe here.

The Wall Street Journal

An Iran War Winner: China’s Green Industrial Complex — Beijing’s push to sell its solar and wind power to the world gains momentum from Mideast troubles.

Big Pharma Is Turning to China for the Newest Drug Ideas — China’s biotechs are faster and have lower costs, and its drug research threatens to soon overtake the West’s.

The Financial Times

The New York Times

Caixin

China Orders Bankruptcy Liquidation of Shadow Banking Giant Zhongzhi — China Orders Bankruptcy Liquidation of Shadow Banking Giant Zhongzhi – Move targets sprawling financial empire once facing a $38 billion shortfall.

China to Scrap Import Tariffs for 53 African Nations on May 1 — China will eliminate tariffs on all products imported from 53 African nations starting May 1 as Beijing moves to further open its massive domestic market.

Standardize EV Batteries, Chips to Help Carmakers Profit, Nio Chief Says — Nio Inc. Chairman and CEO William Li has called for the standardization of battery cells and automotive chips to help automakers survive.

South China Morning Post

Nikkei Asia

Bloomberg

Reuters

Other Publications