The Daily Roundup

Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire’s daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world’s leading news organizations.

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The Wall Street Journal

The Financial Times

CLSA curtails flagship Tokyo forum because of its Chinese parent — Famed investor gathering becomes ‘access day’ with new event launched in South Korea.

Caixin

The Equity Bet Behind China’s Insurance Profit Surge — Listed insurers’ strong earnings mask a growing dependence on stocks — now being tested as markets turn volatile.

Middle East Turmoil Raises China’s Safe Haven Status — While oil shocks and liquidity stress unsettle global assets, steady bond yields and a resilient yuan are helping boost potential of Chinese financial markets.

Corruption Watchdog Probes Chief of Scandal-Ridden Chinese LED Giant — Sanan Optoelectronics’ controlling family’s stake was also frozen shortly after a separate graft investigation into the company’s founder.

South China Morning Post

Nikkei Asia

Bloomberg

Reuters

Exclusive: Chinese firm hired lobbyists with ties to Don Jr, then scored a win in Washington — A lobbying firm led by one of Donald Trump Jr.’s hunting buddies helped a Chinese company make its case to a U.S. national security watchdog against a U.S. startup that was seeking to have the Chinese firm removed as one of its investors.

FCC to vote on proposal to ban Chinese labs from testing U.S. electronics — The agency will vote on a proposal to bar all Chinese labs from testing devices such ‌as smartphones, cameras and computers for use in the U.S.

Other Publications