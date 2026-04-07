The Daily Roundup

Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire’s daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world’s leading news organizations.
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The Wall Street Journal
- How China Helped Iran Cushion the Blow of Sanctions and Fund Its War Machine — Over the past half decade, China has provided Iran with a financial lifeline by buying most of its oil.
- China Caps Rise in Fuel Prices as Middle East War Drives Up Energy Costs — Governments in Asia have been rolling out measures to shield consumers and businesses against an energy-driven inflation shock.
The Financial Times
- Taiwan opposition leader in ‘peace’ trip to China — First trip by a Kuomintang chair in a decade comes shortly ahead of planned Beijing summit with Donald Trump.
- China offers diplomatic immunity in bid to host oceans treaty — Beijing lobbying stepped up at UN meetings over summit for high seas.
- Say no to a ‘camera on your face’, says Meta smart glasses rival — Shenzhen-based Even Realities pitches itself as a premium alternative that does not harvest user data.
The New York Times
- A New Oil Shock Accelerates a Return to Nuclear Power — Shocks to natural gas supplies are spurring countries in Asia and elsewhere to rethink their rejection of nuclear energy.
Caixin
- Just How Moderate Will China’s ‘Moderate Easing’ Be? — After kicking off 2026 with targeted measures, policymakers have signaled broader cuts are on the way, but it remains to be seen just how far they are willing to go.
- China Corruption Probe Highlights Local Debt Strains — Delayed subsidies linked to probe leave project firms struggling to service debt.
South China Morning Post
- Stricter Chinese scrutiny of offshore vehicles a blow for tech and biotech IPO candidates — Mainland’s stock market watchdog is discouraging establishment of ‘red-chip-structured’ companies in sensitive industries.
- China cuts cost of military-grade infrared chips to as little as a few dozen USD — Researchers have developed a new way to make high-end infrared chips that could slash their cost and boost smartphone cameras, self-driving cars.
Nikkei Asia
- BYD added to Brazil’s labor ‘dirty list’ after construction site scandal — Chinese EV maker’s reputation takes new hit in key South American market.
Bloomberg
- OpenAI, Anthropic, Google Unite to Combat Model Copying in China — The rare collaboration underscores the severity of a concern raised by U.S. AI companies that some users, especially in China, are creating imitation versions of their products.
- Underwater Mortgages Force China’s Banks to Get More Creative — Lenders are trying to prevent defaults and foreclosures that risk deepening the country’s housing crisis.
Reuters
- Chinese pigs fed new menu as Beijing weans farmers off U.S. soy — The grassroots fixation on overheads belies Beijing’s more strategic motivations: long‑term food security and increased self‑reliance.
- China’s coal-based urea insulates its farmers from global fertiliser turmoil — Deployment of coal has been particularly prescient even if it is more polluting than natural gas, as it reduces the need for energy imports that can be cut off in a conflict.
Other Publications
- Foreign Affairs: America and China Can Make AI Safer — Cooperation is necessary — and possible.
- Foreign Policy: Trump’s New Cyber Strategy Is Catnip for Beijing — Washington thinks offensive cyber power will restore deterrence.