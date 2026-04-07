The Daily Roundup

Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire’s daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world’s leading news organizations.

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The Wall Street Journal

How China Helped Iran Cushion the Blow of Sanctions and Fund Its War Machine — Over the past half decade, China has provided Iran with a financial lifeline by buying most of its oil.

China Caps Rise in Fuel Prices as Middle East War Drives Up Energy Costs — Governments in Asia have been rolling out measures to shield consumers and businesses against an energy-driven inflation shock.

The Financial Times

The New York Times

A New Oil Shock Accelerates a Return to Nuclear Power — Shocks to natural gas supplies are spurring countries in Asia and elsewhere to rethink their rejection of nuclear energy.

Caixin

Just How Moderate Will China’s ‘Moderate Easing’ Be? — After kicking off 2026 with targeted measures, policymakers have signaled broader cuts are on the way, but it remains to be seen just how far they are willing to go.

China Corruption Probe Highlights Local Debt Strains — Delayed subsidies linked to probe leave project firms struggling to service debt.

South China Morning Post

Stricter Chinese scrutiny of offshore vehicles a blow for tech and biotech IPO candidates — Mainland’s stock market watchdog is discouraging establishment of ‘red-chip-structured’ companies in sensitive industries .

China cuts cost of military-grade infrared chips to as little as a few dozen USD — Researchers have developed a new way to make high-end infrared chips that could slash their cost and boost smartphone cameras, self-driving cars.

Nikkei Asia

BYD added to Brazil’s labor ‘dirty list’ after construction site scandal — Chinese EV maker’s reputation takes new hit in key South American market.

Bloomberg

OpenAI, Anthropic, Google Unite to Combat Model Copying in China — The rare collaboration underscores the severity of a concern raised by U.S. AI companies that some users, especially in China, are creating imitation versions of their products.

Underwater Mortgages Force China’s Banks to Get More Creative — Lenders are trying to prevent defaults and foreclosures that risk deepening the country’s housing crisis.

Reuters

Chinese pigs fed new menu as Beijing weans farmers off U.S. soy — The grassroots fixation on overheads belies Beijing’s more strategic motivations: long‑term food security and increased self‑reliance.

China’s coal-based urea insulates its farmers from global fertiliser turmoil — Deployment of coal has ​been particularly prescient even if it is more polluting than natural gas, as it reduces the need for energy imports that can be cut off in a ​conflict.

Other Publications