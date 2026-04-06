The Daily Roundup

Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire’s daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world’s leading news organizations.
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The Wall Street Journal
- China Creates New Aviation Mystery With Offshore Warning Zones — Beijing reserves airspace for 40 days, suggesting possible military activity ahead.
The Financial Times
- AI and tech companies drive Hong Kong listings to five-year high — Primary and secondary offerings raise more than $13bn in the first quarter of 2026.
- Power-starved Cuba deepens reliance on Chinese solar tech — Imports of the technology have soared, offering some respite for country that now faces near-total oil blockade.
- China and Europe launch rare joint space mission — Solar-focused project seeks to understand geomagnetic storms that can disrupt terrestrial communications.
- Chinese micro-dramas target US with familiar tropes for phone audience — Love and fantasy stories dominate a wildly popular genre in China that is trying to adapt to western tastes.
- World’s biggest battery maker takes ambitions to the high seas — China’s CATL wants to electrify global shipping fleets but hurdles remain to large-scale adoption.
The New York Times
- China Built the World’s Drone Industry. Now It’s Locking Down the Skies. — The Chinese government tightened rules to curb what it described as illegal drone use, but some users say the changes are now restricting too many flights.
- China Started Preparing for an Energy Crisis Long Before the Iran War — Long concerned about geopolitical crises, China redoubled efforts to secure energy security when President Trump started raising the stakes in his first term.
- China Mourned an Education Influencer. The Grief Was a Quiet Revolt. — Zhang Xuefeng helped people navigate the country’s unforgiving higher education system. The public outpouring after his death was a quiet rebuke to the punishing process.
Caixin
- China Escalates Crackdown on Illicit Financial Brokers — Authorities are taking aim at predatory online lenders and loan facilitators in a renewed push to wipe out a massive black market of financial fraud that has devastated borrowers.
South China Morning Post
- China’s electric truck revolution: powerful painkiller for the Iran war? — Sales of electric heavy-duty cargo trucks surged by 182 per cent in 2025, with more growth forecast as oil and gas prices soar.
- More foreign marques face a do-or-die moment as Chinese buyers shun petrol cars — Following Skoda’s exit from China, other carmakers with falling sales are also likely to close shop this year, analysts say.
Nikkei Asia
- Instant delivery is changing how Chinese shop — Users snap up last-minute birthday presents and date-night lipstick.
- China’s ‘Hermes of gold’ courts turbulent world after dazzling at home — Laopu Gold boss shrugs off metal’s price drop amid Iran war, eyes Southeast Asia and Japan.
Bloomberg
- Chinese Bonds Near Inflection Point as Inflation Path Shifts — Sentiment in the largest emerging debt market has shifted after a slew of upbeat data.
Reuters
- How one factory in China learned to live with Trump, tariffs and turmoil — For one electronics maker, a turbulent 2025 ended with a belief that China is a location that is difficult to replicate.
Other Publications
- The Washington Post: Chinese firms market Iran war intelligence ‘exposing’ U.S. forces — The private companies — some with ties to the military — are marketing detailed intelligence on movements of U.S. forces, even as Beijing seeks to keep its distance.
- Associated Press: From digging coal to selling noodles? China’s mining workers face change — As China runs away from the rest of the world in developing renewable energy, its coal mining industry is facing the prospect of major change.
- POLITICO: ‘Walking on eggshells’: How Trump is managing his delicate China truce — What President Donald Trump wants most out of his next visit to China isn’t a fight.