The Daily Roundup

Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire’s daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world’s leading news organizations.

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The Wall Street Journal

China Creates New Aviation Mystery With Offshore Warning Zones — Beijing reserves airspace for 40 days, suggesting possible military activity ahead.

The Financial Times

The New York Times

Caixin

China Escalates Crackdown on Illicit Financial Brokers — Authorities are taking aim at predatory online lenders and loan facilitators in a renewed push to wipe out a massive black market of financial fraud that has devastated borrowers.

South China Morning Post

China’s electric truck revolution: powerful painkiller for the Iran war? — Sales of electric heavy-duty cargo trucks surged by 182 per cent in 2025, with more growth forecast as oil and gas prices soar.

More foreign marques face a do-or-die moment as Chinese buyers shun petrol cars — Following Skoda’s exit from China, other carmakers with falling sales are also likely to close shop this year, analysts say.

Nikkei Asia

Bloomberg

Chinese Bonds Near Inflection Point as Inflation Path Shifts — Sentiment in the largest emerging debt market has shifted after a slew of upbeat data.

Reuters

How one factory in China learned to live with Trump, tariffs and turmoil — For one electronics maker, a turbulent 2025 ended with a belief that China is a location that is difficult to replicate.

Other Publications