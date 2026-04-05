logo for print

China’s Solar Industry Follows the Sun to Africa

Chinese solar firms are exporting far more to Africa as their U.S. and European markets fade. That could make the Sino-African trade relationship even more one-sided.

Cover Story

LISTEN NOW

Chinese Solar's Sunny Future in Africa

The Wire China Podcast

Now on podcast platforms everywhere, The Wire China hits the airwaves to take you behind the scenes of the stories we cover each week. We are dedicated to understanding and explaining one of the biggest stories of our time: China’s economic rise and its influence on the world.

The Wire China Archives

Read More Articles