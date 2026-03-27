The Daily Roundup

Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire’s daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world’s leading news organizations.

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The Wall Street Journal

The Financial Times

Conviction of opposition party leader threatens deeper divisions in Taiwan — Court sentences Ko Wen-je to 17 years for corruption in case that comes at time of rising pressure from China.

China scales new heights with world’s longest outdoor escalator — Mountainous region of Chongqing is known for pushing the bounds of architecture.

The New York Times

The Sudden Death of a Man Who Told Chinese Kids How to Succeed — The influencer Zhang Xuefeng was known for no-nonsense, some said cynical, advice about how to win in China’s educational rat race. He died at 41.

Caixin

South China Morning Post

Nikkei Asia

Bloomberg

China’s Carmakers Return to Growth in Europe With EV Sales — Chinese automakers regained momentum in Europe in February, increasing pressure on Western incumbents after a brief sales slowdown at the start of the year.

How China Is Playing the Long Game With Trump — Traditional allies have come to see the US under Donald Trump as an unreliable partner. Now they’re looking to hedge bets, and Xi Jinping appears happy to oblige.

Opinion: China’s Manus AI Clampdown Will Backfire — China is on the verge of turning a tech success story into a painful self-own. By Catherine Thorbecke.

Reuters

Other Publications