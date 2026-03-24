The Daily Roundup

Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire’s daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world’s leading news organizations.

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The Wall Street Journal

The Financial Times

US must suspend Nvidia AI chip exports to China, senators say — Lawmakers call for commerce department to suspend licences that let company send advanced semiconductors to south-east Asia.

China’s leaders hunt for strategic gains from US quagmire in Iran — Beijing hopes Washington’s redeployment of forces from Asia will further tip regional balance of power.

The New York Times

China Eases Planned Increase to Gas Prices for 300 Million Drivers — In China, where half of new cars are electric vehicles or hybrids, a vast population still depends on gas. The government stepped in on Monday to “mitigate” the pain of surging costs.

Caixin

China Probes Senior NFRA Official in Anti-Graft Push — Zhou Liang, a vice minister at the agency, oversaw state-owned banks and policy lenders before the investigation.

DJI Sues Insta360 as Rivalry Escalates From Products to Patents — Lawsuit escalates a rivalry between the two Chinese hardware makers as they encroach on each other’s core markets.

Beijing Summons Tech Giants to Curb Cutthroat Competition — Regulators flag practices such as stripping merchants of pricing power and misleading consumers, part of a wider campaign to rein in business practices that authorities see as harmful to the industry as a whole.

South China Morning Post

Nikkei Asia

Bloomberg

Battery Metal Curbs Sting Chinese Miners Who Spent Big in Africa — African export restrictions on crucial battery metals are dealing a blow to Chinese companies that have spent billions of dollars developing mines there to dominate supplies.

China’s $1.6 Trillion Fund Rekindles Ties With US Money Managers — The talks are a sign that sovereign funds have become a critical lever in geopolitical statecraft, with their investments signaling economic and political cooperation.

Xi Renews Push to Develop New High-Tech City Outside Beijing — President Xi Jinping called for greater efforts to develop his flagship metropolis near Beijing, renewing a sense of urgency to populate the city closely tied to his legacy.

Reuters

Other Publications