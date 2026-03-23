The Daily Roundup

Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire’s daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world’s leading news organizations.

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The Wall Street Journal

The Financial Times

The New York Times

Caixin

South China Morning Post

Nikkei Asia

Bloomberg

China Is Ripping Up the Rulebook for the Global Auto Industry — While legacy automakers are trying to reduce their typical five- to seven-year product plans, their Chinese rivals can deliver a new model in under two years.

Apple CEO Praises China Partners as Beijing Applies Pressure — Tim Cook commended developers and the company’s partners in the country, days after the ruling party’s flagship newspaper criticized the iPhone maker for monopolistic policies.

China to Issue New Quotas for Investing Overseas, Official Says — China plans to increase the amount of money that approved investors can channel into overseas assets as Beijing loosens its control over capital outflows.

Reuters

Other Publications