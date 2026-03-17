The Daily Roundup

Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire’s daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world’s leading news organizations.

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The Wall Street Journal

The Financial Times

The New York Times

Caixin

China Medical Insurance Revenue Outpaces Spending for First Time in Years — China’s state medical insurance fund saw its income grow faster than its expenditures for the first time in several years in 2025, according to a newly released government report.

China–Middle East Air Cargo Recovers as Routes Shift North From Gulf Hubs — Air cargo flights between the Chinese mainland and the Middle East have recovered to about 80% of their pre-conflict volume, though the region’s freight network is undergoing a rapid restructuring away from traditional Gulf hubs.

Memory Chip Surge Forces Chinese Smartphone Makers to Raise Prices — Chinese smartphone makers OPPO and Vivo are raising the prices of some of their handsets, citing a sharp and sustained increase in the cost of memory chips.

South China Morning Post

Nikkei Asia

Bloomberg

Reuters

Other Publications