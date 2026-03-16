The Daily Roundup

Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire’s daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world’s leading news organizations.

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The Wall Street Journal

The Financial Times

The New York Times

Nations Respond With Caution to Trump’s Call to Send Warships to Strait of Hormuz — President Trump has urged China, Britain, France, Japan and South Korea to send warships to help reopen the waterway, even though they were not involved in the U.S.-Israeli attack on Iran.

Caixin

South China Morning Post

Nikkei Asia

Bloomberg

Reuters

Other Publications