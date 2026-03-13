The Daily Roundup

Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire’s daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world’s leading news organizations.

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The Wall Street Journal

The Financial Times

The New York Times

How the War in Iran Could Help China and Change Asia — American officials have said for years that they would prioritize the Indo-Pacific. Now they’re moving warships, missiles and air defenses out for a war in the Middle East.

Opinion: China’s Plan to Spur Consumer Spending Is a Mirage — China may never be able to realize its longtime promise to shift away from an overreliance on exports. By Anne Stevenson-Yang.

Caixin

Secretive Hedge Fund at Center of Hong Kong Insider-Trading Probe — Raids targeting brokerages and hedge fund Infini Capital have drawn attention to founder Tony Chin and the firm’s rapid rise in Hong Kong’s equity market.

China’s Apartment Middlemen Lose High-Stakes Bet That Rents Will Only Go Up — An extraordinary drop in rent prices left China’s centralized rental companies caught in costly boom-time leases, forcing them to scale back operations and search for a new business model.

Former Head of China’s Mega-Firm Steps Down Amid Default Scandal — Beijing Yingke Law Firm distances itself from Mei Xiangrong after rumors of a massive financing guarantee crisis tied to his family’s businesses.

South China Morning Post

Nikkei Asia

Bloomberg

Reuters

Other Publications