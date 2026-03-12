The Daily Roundup

Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire’s daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world’s leading news organizations.

The Wall Street Journal

The Financial Times

The New York Times

China Wants Its Ethnic Minorities to Blend In. Now It’s the Law. — Under a new “ethnic unity” law, Mandarin Chinese must now be the language of teaching. Parents must guide their children to love the Communist Party. Neighborhoods should be mixed.

At China’s Big Political Meeting, a Rare Debate About Inequality — China’s plan to raise pensions for farmers by less than $3 a month prompted rare criticism from lawmakers about the country’s threadbare social safety net.

Caixin

South China Morning Post

Nikkei Asia

Bloomberg

China Squeezes State Firms More Than Ever to Ease Budget Strains — With economic growth slowing in recent years and no letup from the property slump, the government’s coffers have come under extreme strain.

China’s OpenClaw Frenzy Tests Xi’s Approach to Regulate AI — The new directive underlines how ambition to become a world leader in AI is jutting up against the ruling Communist Party’s instinct for stability and control.

Soybeans in Spotlight as Trade Chiefs Prepare for Trump-Xi Meet — Soybeans highlight a codependency between the Chinese farmers who need imports to feed their vast herds of livestock, and the American farmers who rely on exports for their livelihoods.

Reuters

Other Publications