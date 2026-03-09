The Daily Roundup

Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire’s daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world’s leading news organizations.

The Wall Street Journal

Next Task for Xi Jinping: Rebuild the Military Command He Wiped Out — Purges leave a leadership vacuum in China’s top ranks that was put on full display at legislative meetings in Beijing.

China Consumer Inflation Beats Expectations on Holiday Boost — The consumer-price index rose 1.3% from a year earlier in February.

The Financial Times

The New York Times

For Xi, Trump’s Embrace of War Proves China Needs More Power — China is learning lessons from the war in Iran. Chief among them, the United States may pose an even greater threat than Beijing thought.

For China, Billions of Dollars Are at Risk From a Widening War — The country found a home in the Middle East for its investments and growing markets for steel, electric vehicles and solar panels. Those are now at stake.

Caixin

BYD Targets Range Anxiety With New EV Battery That Charges in 9 Minutes — After a six-year gap, BYD unveiled its second-generation Blade Battery and compatible flash-charging technology on Friday.

CK Hutchison Unit Demands $2 Billion After Panama Seizes Ports — The dispute threatens to complicate CK Hutchison’s ongoing efforts to sell a massive global port portfolio to a BlackRock Inc.-led consortium.

South China Morning Post

Nikkei Asia

Bloomberg

Reuters

China says US talks vital as Trump targets Beijing’s key partners — U.S.-China dialogue is vital to preventing globally damaging miscalculations, China’s top ‌diplomat said on Sunday.

Trump’s China visit likely won’t yield breakthrough, aims to maintain stability — American business leaders at this stage have not secured the CEO delegation some had sought. On the other side, there is no indication ‌Beijing is on track for the investment protections it has sought.

Other Publications