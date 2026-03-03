The Daily Roundup

Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire’s daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world’s leading news organizations.

Paid subscribers automatically have this list emailed directly to their inboxes every day by 10 a.m. EST. Subscribe here.

The Wall Street Journal

The Financial Times

China prepares landmark law curtailing minority language rights — Bill to ‘promote ethnic unity’ by mandating Mandarin use would hasten decline of other cultures, critics say.

China’s high-rise hog farms go international — Livestock producers tout benefits of rearing pigs in multistorey buildings.

The New York Times

Ford and G.M. Face a Dilemma as China Excels in Electric Vehicles — General Motors, Ford and other established automakers risk becoming relics if they don’t catch up to Chinese carmakers and technology companies in electric vehicles and self-driving cars.

U.S. Attacks on Iran Test Fragile Truce With China — Beijing has condemned the U.S.-backed strikes on Iran, a close partner. Yet with trade talks looming, it is unlikely to risk a rupture with Washington.

Caixin

South China Morning Post

Nikkei Asia

Bloomberg

Reuters

US struggling to de-risk Congo’s ‘war zone minerals’ even after pact, sources say — Democratic Republic of Congo, which hosts the world’s largest cobalt supply and rich copper and lithium reserves, is central to the ‌U.S. push to cut reliance on China.

Other Publications