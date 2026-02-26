The Daily Roundup

Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire’s daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world’s leading news organizations.

Opinion: India’s Military Makes Strides but Lags Behind China — Beijing’s air force enjoys a 3-to-1 advantage over New Delhi’s in fighters and bombers. By Sadanand Dhume.

Caixin

In Profile: The Chinese Shipping Magnate Who Unlocked Simandou — Sun Xiushun’s role in unlocking Simandou — a project so complex and capital-intensive that the Aluminum Corp. of China (Chinalco) once dubbed it the “Mount Everest of mining development” — has earned him a reputation as a disruptor.

Robotics Startup X Square Secures Fresh Funding Amid Valuation Surge — X Square Robot said Wednesday that it has raised several hundred million yuan in a new funding round.

ByteDance, Tencent Join Industry Pledge to Curb Labor Abuses in China’s Micro-Drama Boom — The initiative represents the latest effort to impose professional standards on China’s short-drama market, a multi-billion-dollar industry characterized by low-budget productions and breakneck filming schedules.

