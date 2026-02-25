The Daily Roundup

Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire’s daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world’s leading news organizations.

Paid subscribers automatically have this list emailed directly to their inboxes every day by 10 a.m. EST. Subscribe here.

The Wall Street Journal

Germany Shows How Difficult It Is to Rewire Relations With China — Chancellor Merz is trying to set new tone with Beijing to parry pressure from the U.S.

The Financial Times

Friedrich Merz meets China’s Xi Jinping as trade tensions mount — German chancellor calls on Beijing to appreciate currency, cut subsidies and reduce industrial ‘overcapacity’.

Shein founder emerges from shadows to hail Chinese roots — Xu Yangtian says help from Communist Party and regional province was vital to fast-fashion retailer.

The New York Times

Xi’s Purges of China’s Military Run Deep, New Study Shows — Around 100 senior officers have been sidelined or vanished since 2022, hollowing out the top ranks and raising questions about the army’s capabilities.

Germany’s Leader Heads to China and Walks a Tightrope Between Xi and Trump — Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s trip will test his ability to address tensions between the countries, at a time of strain between Europe and Washington.

Caixin

South China Morning Post

Nikkei Asia

Bloomberg

Reuters

Other Publications