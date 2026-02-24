logo for print

The Daily Roundup

February 24th, 2026.

Cover Story

Epstein and China

Jeffrey Epstein aspired to do deals in China, corresponding with Peter Mandelson and David Stern, a German associate who was close to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. The Wire China reviews email trails from the Epstein files.
Essay

Bridging the Pacific

In an adaptation of her forthcoming book, The New Tech Titans of China, Rebecca Fannin profiles Shanghai-based Qiming Venture Partners and its American founder, Gary Rieschel.

LISTEN NOW

The Wire China Podcast

Covering China like no one else.

Now on podcast platforms everywhere, The Wire China hits the airwaves to take you behind the scenes of the stories we cover each week. We are dedicated to understanding and explaining one of the biggest stories of our time: China’s economic rise and its influence on the world.

The Wire China Archives

Read More Articles