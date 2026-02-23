The Daily Roundup

Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire’s daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world’s leading news organizations.

Paid subscribers automatically have this list emailed directly to their inboxes every day by 10 a.m. EST. Subscribe here.

The Wall Street Journal

Opinion: More About That Chinese Nuclear Test . . . — Beijing and Moscow build their arsenals while the U.S. restrains itself. By the Editorial Board.

The Financial Times

The New York Times

Trump Looks Ahead to Summit With China’s Xi, but Tariffs and Taiwan Loom — President Trump said his planned meeting with President Xi Jinping would be a grand display, but tensions over trade and defense could dampen the mood.

Caixin

South China Morning Post

Nikkei Asia

Bloomberg

Xi Gains Leverage Before Trump Summit After Tariff Reversal — The removal of tariff threats will make it harder for Trump to press Xi for larger purchases of certain products.

China, India Among Winners After US Court Blocked Trump Tariffs — Countries including China, India and Brazil are seeing lower tariff rates for shipments to the US after the Supreme Court struck down Trump’s emergency levies.

Reuters

Australian warship transits Taiwan Strait, tracked by China’s navy — An Australian warship sailed through the Taiwan Strait, a government source said on Sunday, in the latest transit of the sensitive waterway.

China assessing US Supreme Court tariff ruling; says “fighting is harmful” — Global Times says tariff decisions used as “political weapon”.

Other Publications