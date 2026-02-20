The Daily Roundup

Good Morning. Welcome to The Wire’s daily news roundup. Each day, our staff gathers the top China business, finance, and economics headlines from a selection of the world’s leading news organizations.

The Wall Street Journal

How China’s Xi Purged His ‘Big Brother’ to Achieve Absolute Power — How China’s Xi Purged His ‘Big Brother’ to Achieve Absolute Power.

Opinion: Hong Kong and Jimmy Lai’s Prison Sentence — China’s Foreign Ministry in Hong Kong and supporters of the newspaperman comment on his trial and 20-year sentence. Letters by Huang Jingrui, Mark Clifford, Gordon Krovitz, and Sebastien Lai.

The Financial Times

Chinese green energy tycoon warns AI boom will strain global power — Envision founder Zhang Lei says renewables are essential to stop the technology driving up household bills.

The New York Times

Caixin

China Moves Powerful Think Tank Under State Academy Amid Reform Push — The China Center for International Economic Exchanges, long overseen by the country’s top economic planner and staffed by retired senior officials, is now under the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences amid scrutiny of its funding model.

South China Morning Post

Nikkei Asia

Bloomberg

Reuters

Brazil beef companies could each ship at least 8,000 metric tons annually to China, document shows — In January Beijing imposed an extra 55% tariff on beef exports that exceeded quota levels from key suppliers like Brazil.

Other Publications