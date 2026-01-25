logo for print

The Critical Raw Materials Gap

European democracies, threatened by Vladimir Putin’s war on Ukraine and Donald Trump’s designs on Greenland, are embarking on historic changes in their defense posture. But China’s grip on the supply of tungsten, gallium and other vital raw materials threatens their plans.

Cover Story

Digging into Congo

In an excerpt from his new book, Nicolas Niarchos examines how China and the Democratic Republic of Congo negotiated an infrastructure-for-commodities agreement involving two large Chinese state-owned enterprises and unlikely private sector partner.

