The Critical Raw Materials Gap

Over 40 years at a sprawling ammunition factory in northern Denmark, there were few positions Ole Jakobsen did not hold. Rummaging through a tray of discarded bullets at his kitchen table in the nearby village of Elling, Jakobsen recalls how, early on in his long tenure, he operated a large hydraulic pressing machine to punch cartridge casings out of small brass discs. Ole Jakobsen at the old Elling ammunition factory in northern Denmark. Image provided by Ole Jakobsen. He then moved to