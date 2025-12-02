The Daily Roundup

Subscribe or login to read the rest. Subscribers get full access to: Exclusive longform investigative journalism, Q&As, news and analysis, and data on Chinese business elites and corporations. We publish China scoops you won't find anywhere else.

A weekly curated reading list on China from Andrew Peaple.

A daily roundup of China finance, business and economics headlines. We offer discounts for groups, institutions and students. Go to our



Includes images from We offer discounts for groups, institutions and students. Go to our Subscriptions page for details.Includes images from Depositphotos.com

The Wall Street Journal Chinese Rare-Earth Dealers Find Ways to Dodge Beijing’s Export Restrictions — Companies are tweaking magnet formulas and embedding them in motors to keep selling to the West. Hong Kong’s Response to Deadly Fire Is Squeezed by China’s Firm Hand — Official efforts to control the public response include a threat to arrest those who direct their anger at the government. Opinion: The Lesson of China’s Japan Bullying — Beijing returns to economic coerci