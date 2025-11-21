The Daily Roundup

Subscribe or login to read the rest. Subscribers get full access to: Exclusive longform investigative journalism, Q&As, news and analysis, and data on Chinese business elites and corporations. We publish China scoops you won't find anywhere else.

A weekly curated reading list on China from Andrew Peaple.

A daily roundup of China finance, business and economics headlines. We offer discounts for groups, institutions and students. Go to our



Includes images from We offer discounts for groups, institutions and students. Go to our Subscriptions page for details.Includes images from Depositphotos.com

The Wall Street Journal China’s Moonshot AI Raising Fresh Funds That Could Value It at About $4 Billion — The Beijing-based AI start-up is in talks with global investors, including investment firm IDG Capital, for the fundraise, which could total several hundred million dollars. Why China Still Can’t Tolerate Christians and Other Believers — Recent arrests highlight Beijing’s deep ideological hostility to religious life, which flourishes even in the face of repression. Opinio