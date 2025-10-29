The Daily Roundup

Subscribe or login to read the rest. Subscribers get full access to: Exclusive longform investigative journalism, Q&As, news and analysis, and data on Chinese business elites and corporations. We publish China scoops you won't find anywhere else.

A weekly curated reading list on China from Andrew Peaple.

A daily roundup of China finance, business and economics headlines. We offer discounts for groups, institutions and students. Go to our



Includes images from We offer discounts for groups, institutions and students. Go to our Subscriptions page for details.Includes images from Depositphotos.com

The Wall Street Journal Trump, Xi to Discuss Lowering China Tariffs for Fentanyl Crackdown — If Beijing takes action to cut the export of chemicals that make fentanyl, the U.S. would cut in half the 20% fentanyl-related levies on Chinese goods. After Demolishing U.S.-China Relationship, Trump Is Rebuilding It His Way — Summit with Chinese leader Xi Jinping marks renewed engagement in superpower rivalry. Trump Expects to Sign China Trade Deal at Xi Summit — Bringing manufacturing