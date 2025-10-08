The Lessons From the UK’s China Spy Case Failure

Court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook of Christopher Berry (left) and Christopher Cash appearing at Westminster Magistrates' Court, London, April 26, 2024. Credit: Press Association via AP Images

Subscribe or login to read the rest. Subscribers get full access to: Exclusive longform investigative journalism, Q&As, news and analysis, and data on Chinese business elites and corporations. We publish China scoops you won't find anywhere else.

A weekly curated reading list on China from Andrew Peaple.

A daily roundup of China finance, business and economics headlines. We offer discounts for groups, institutions and students. Go to our



Includes images from We offer discounts for groups, institutions and students. Go to our Subscriptions page for details.Includes images from Depositphotos.com

When the U.K.’s Crown Prosecution Service — the agency that brings criminal cases on behalf of the government — announced in April 2024 that it had arrested two British men for alleged acts of espionage with Chinese agents the news provoked intense media scrutiny at home and abroad. The formal indictment stated that Christopher Cash and Christopher Berry had been ‘charged with providing prejudicial information to a foreign state’. Many commentators, while refraining from label