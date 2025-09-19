The Daily Roundup

Subscribe or login to read the rest. Subscribers get full access to: Exclusive longform investigative journalism, Q&As, news and analysis, and data on Chinese business elites and corporations. We publish China scoops you won't find anywhere else.

A weekly curated reading list on China from Andrew Peaple.

A daily roundup of China finance, business and economics headlines. We offer discounts for groups, institutions and students. Go to our



Includes images from We offer discounts for groups, institutions and students. Go to our Subscriptions page for details.Includes images from Depositphotos.com

The Wall Street Journal Jensen Huang Walks an AI Tightrope Between the U.S. and China — With Intel deal, Nvidia CEO signals support for Trump administration’s aims while seeking more access to Chinese chip market. FedEx to Lean on Domestic Shipping as Tariffs Slow China Volume — Company’s profit and sales rise on improvement in U.S. shipping. Pony AI Set to Hit Key Profit Target by Early 2026 — Pony AI Set to Hit Key Profit Target by Early 2026. The Financial Times