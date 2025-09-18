The Daily Roundup

Subscribe or login to read the rest. Subscribers get full access to: Exclusive longform investigative journalism, Q&As, news and analysis, and data on Chinese business elites and corporations. We publish China scoops you won't find anywhere else.

A weekly curated reading list on China from Andrew Peaple.

A daily roundup of China finance, business and economics headlines. We offer discounts for groups, institutions and students. Go to our



Includes images from We offer discounts for groups, institutions and students. Go to our Subscriptions page for details.Includes images from Depositphotos.com

The Wall Street Journal Chinese Officials Urge Firms to Shun Nvidia AI Chip — Trade war between Washington and Beijing further ensnares America’s most valuable company. Huawei Unveils AI Chip Pipeline as Tech Rivalry Heats Up — The Chinese company plans to release the first of the new chips as soon as next year. China Hardens Military Stance Against U.S. With Nuclear Weapons and Tough Talk — Xi positions Beijing as powerful center of new global order as security forum convenes