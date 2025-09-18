The Daily Roundup

The Wall Street Journal Chinese Officials Urge Firms to Shun Nvidia AI Chip — Trade war between Washington and Beijing further ensnares America’s most valuable company. Huawei Unveils AI Chip Pipeline as Tech Rivalry Heats Up — The Chinese company plans to release the first of the new chips as soon as next year. China Hardens Military Stance Against U.S. With Nuclear Weapons and Tough Talk — Xi positions Beijing as powerful center of new global order as security forum convenes Subscribe or login to read the rest. Subscribers get full access to: Exclusive longform investigative journalism, Q&As, news and analysis, and data on Chinese business elites and corporations. We publish China scoops you won't find anywhere else. A weekly curated reading list on China from Andrew Peaple. A daily roundup of China finance, business and economics headlines. We offer discounts for groups, institutions and students. Go to our Subscriptions page for details. Includes images from Depositphotos.com