Temu and Shein Beat the Trade War Odds

A Shein distribution center in Whitestown, Indiana. Credit: Jet City Image via Adobe Stock

On August 29, the U.S. government ended a trade exemption that has helped small package shippers worldwide earn billions of dollars. Exporters around the world, from mom-and-pop stores to clothing brands like Lululemon, are now reeling. But not Temu and Shein — the apparent original targets of the move. An excerpt from a White House fact sheet on the Executive Order ending 'de minimis treatment' for goods from China and Hong Kong signed by President Trump, May 2, 2025. The meteori