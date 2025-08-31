Perry Link on Living With the Anaconda in the Chandelier

Subscribe or login to read the rest. Subscribers get full access to: Exclusive longform investigative journalism, Q&As, news and analysis, and data on Chinese business elites and corporations. We publish China scoops you won't find anywhere else.

A weekly curated reading list on China from Andrew Peaple.

A daily roundup of China finance, business and economics headlines. We offer discounts for groups, institutions and students. Go to our



Includes images from We offer discounts for groups, institutions and students. Go to our Subscriptions page for details.Includes images from Depositphotos.com

Perry Link is one of the world’s foremost scholars of Chinese language, literature, and political expression. Over a decades-long career, he has translated the works of dissidents like Liu Xiaobo, chronicled the 1989 Tiananmen movement, and introduced the influential ‘Anaconda in the Chandelier’ metaphor to describe self-censorship in China. In 1996, he was banned from entering Mainland China. Link is a Professor Emeritus of East Asian Studies at Princeton University and currently holds