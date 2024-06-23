Physicist in Exile

Illustration by Hanna Barczyk

Subscribe or login to read the rest. Subscribers get full access to: Exclusive longform investigative journalism, Q&As, news and analysis, and data on Chinese business elites and corporations. We publish China scoops you won't find anywhere else.

A weekly curated reading list on China from David Barboza, Pulitzer Prize-winning former Shanghai correspondent for The New York Times .

. A daily roundup of China finance, business and economics headlines. We offer discounts for groups, institutions and students. Go to our We offer discounts for groups, institutions and students. Go to our Subscriptions page for details.

Yangyang Cheng wrote her first story just after she turned five. It was winter break, and she had been watching “Romance of the Three Kingdoms,” a television series based on the Chinese epic about the turbulent Han dynasty. It was a rare occasion for Cheng — her mother usually did not allow her to watch TV — and she immediately took a liking to one of the characters: Zhuge Liang, a military strategist with magical powers. She liked the way Zhuge was portrayed on screen as a gentleman