Is it Safe to Visit China? A Former Detainee’s Warning

Chinese-operated vessels regularly ply Taiwan’s waters and visit its ports, while one of Beijing’s state-owned enterprises operates berths at the island’s biggest harbor through a Hong Kong subsidiary. Both are national security risks that the island’s government is beginning to address.
