The Daily Roundup

The Wall Street Journal Meituan’s Profit Tumbles as Food-Delivery Price War Takes Toll — The Chinese food-delivery giant’s profit cratered in Q2 as intense competition snapped a long run of growth, underlining concerns about its ability to defend market share. Chinese Fast-Food Chain’s Profit Surges on Appetite for Ice Cream, Tea Drinks — Mixue posted a 43% rise in profit for the first half of the year, fueled by consumer appetite for its cheap ice cream and tea drinks. PanamSubscribe or login to read the rest. Subscribers get full access to: Exclusive longform investigative journalism, Q&As, news and analysis, and data on Chinese business elites and corporations. We publish China scoops you won't find anywhere else. A weekly curated reading list on China from Andrew Peaple. A daily roundup of China finance, business and economics headlines. We offer discounts for groups, institutions and students. Go to our Subscriptions page for details. Includes images from Depositphotos.com